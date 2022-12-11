SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

