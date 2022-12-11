Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.