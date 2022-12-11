Colony Group LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 183,353 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 993.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $90.87 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

