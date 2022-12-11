Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 212,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 850,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 454,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

