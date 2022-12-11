Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 158,266 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

CARR stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

