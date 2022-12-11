Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WestRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after acquiring an additional 285,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 0.3 %

WRK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.