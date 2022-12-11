RMB Capital Management LLC Has $776,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,775,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

IBM stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

