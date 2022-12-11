Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

CARR opened at $43.02 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

