Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 159,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

SPG stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.