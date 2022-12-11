Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.97 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $280.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $2,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,940 shares of company stock worth $31,573,260 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

