Castleark Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.93 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
