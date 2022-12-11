31,700 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $284.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.84. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.43 and a 200-day moving average of $264.64.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

