MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BDX opened at $247.60 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

