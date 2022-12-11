MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,504 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 141,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.65 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

