MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $352.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $368.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

