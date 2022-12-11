MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

ORLY stock opened at $827.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $801.36 and its 200-day moving average is $719.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

