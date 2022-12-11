Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 239 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

