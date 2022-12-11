MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 716 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,953,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,155,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 382,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

