Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $511,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

