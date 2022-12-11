Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,074 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.