Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

