Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

