Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 15,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

