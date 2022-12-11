Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 4,500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

SSNC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

