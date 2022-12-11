Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 8,620 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

