Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

