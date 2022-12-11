Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,251,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 94,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $98.27 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

