Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.