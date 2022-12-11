Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

