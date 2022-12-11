Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after buying an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $244.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $215.07. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

