The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.