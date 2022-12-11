Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ES opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

