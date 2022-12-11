Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

