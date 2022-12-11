Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.