Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.