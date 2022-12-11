Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

GM stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

