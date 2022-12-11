Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $131.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

