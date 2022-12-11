Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

