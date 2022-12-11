Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,244 shares of company stock worth $4,324,420. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

