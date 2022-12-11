Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 500 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $1,982,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 29.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.