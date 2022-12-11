Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.23. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

