Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,772 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $334,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OXY opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.