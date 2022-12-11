Mather Group LLC. Sells 524 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 295,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 232,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

