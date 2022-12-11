Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Trading Down 1.1 %

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Albemarle stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average is $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

