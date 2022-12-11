The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 153,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

