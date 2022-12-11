M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UNP opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day moving average is $214.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

