Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

