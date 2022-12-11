Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $51.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

