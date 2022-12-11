Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Applied Materials by 93.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,783,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

