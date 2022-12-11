Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,116,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Shares of CI stock opened at $332.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.84. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $211.97 and a twelve month high of $336.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

